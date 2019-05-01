Girl Scouts in WWII
An exhibit on Girl Scouts during World War II will be open through May 10 at Old City Hall in Denham Springs. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Free concert
The free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah is Saturday in downtown Denham Springs. Others performing are Andy Griggs, Jamie O’Neal, local "American Idol" favorite Laine Hardy, Clifton Brown & The Rusty Bucket, The Allison Collins Band, James Linden Hogg, Hal Bruni, Sara Collins and Cowboy Ralph Innes.
Gates open at 9 a.m. The first musical act will start at 11 a.m. on the Train Depot stage. The main stage will open at 6 p.m. The music festival is a rain-or-shine event, and attendees need to bring their own lawn chairs and umbrellas but no ice chests.
Old South Jamboree
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Old South Jamboree in Walker will feature James Weatherford, Buch Grantham and the River City Boys.
Art classes planned
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 to its Mother’s Day class. Children will design, draw and color a Mother’s Day spring floral picture using a chalk pastel and water technique.
Instructor is Sara Smith. The class is from 10:30 a.m. to noon May 11 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The cost is $10 and includes supplies. Register at www.artslivingston.org. Space is limited.
The Arts Council is also holding children’s summer classes.
The drawing and painting classes for students in second through sixth grade will meet at South Live Oak Elementary School Room 602 (back of the school) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 24-27. The fee is $45 ($40 for ACLP members) per session. Students should bring No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16 inches x 20 inches. Call instructor Kerry Curtin at (225) 954-2700 to enroll. Make payment to ACLP at the first class meeting for each session.
Other camps and classes are planned. Visit artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Gala postponed
The Denham Springs Main Street fundraising gala “Tracks Through Time” has been rescheduled to Aug. 24. Proceeds will benefit the establishment of a permanent museum at the Old City Hall on Mattie Street in Denham Springs.
Library closed Friday
All Livingston library branches will be closed Friday for staff training and May 27 for Memorial Day. For information about scheduled events, visit www.mylpl.info.