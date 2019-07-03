Twelve 4-H members from Livingston Parish participated in the 105th annual 4-H University, formerly known as Short Course, held at LSU from June 18-21.
Westin Cobb, of Walker High, served as the 2018-19 State 4-H President and presided at the assemblies each night.
Some members chose to enter one of 40 competitive contests.
Amie Lobo received a blue ribbon for placing fifth in the Child Development Contest. Emma Gaudet was selected to serve as a State 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador on the State 4-H Shooting Sports Board for the 2019-20 year.
Other 4-H members who competed were Cobb, Cassidy Charpentier, Kaely Scarle, Maria Nickel, Kelsey Johnson, Maddie White, Macie Langlois, Jesi Dier and Madi Dier.
Gaudet and London Guidry participated in one of the 10 educational tracks in Clover College, which is a series of educational sessions for 4-H members who choose not to participate in a competitive contest.
Each night the 4-H members participated in an evening assembly at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. During the Wednesday evening assembly the keynote speaker was Harriet Turk, who encouraged the youth to “break through the barriers preventing their success.”