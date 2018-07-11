Football marches closer
The calendar has turned to July and Independence Day has passed.
The MLB All-Star Game will soon have come and gone.
Little rites of passage such of these are signs to us here in the South that fall Friday nights are inching closer. The time to start talking football is now.
High-school teams in the area officially begin practice for the 2018 season Aug. 10, but most will have already hit the field to begin some type of preseason workouts before then. Opening night comes even earlier than we are used to: Aug. 31.
That said, here is a quick look at some of the games featuring Denham Springs, Live Oak, Walker, Albany and Springfield this season that Livingston Parish football fans won't want to miss.
Aug. 31, Varnado at Albany: The head-coaching debut of Albany's Mike Janis highlights the list of games on an opening night that comes before September arrives. Janis takes over for Blane Westmoreland as the Hornets look to build on back-to-back playoff appearances.
Varnado has reached the Class 1A quarterfinals each of the past two seasons.
Other openers featuring parish teams have Live Oak hosting Woodlawn, Denham Springs traveling to Hammond High, Walker hitting the road to face Dutchtown, and Springfield hosting Ascension Christian.
Dutchtown was beaten soundly by Walker in the season opener last year but rebounded nicely in earning a No. 17 seed in the 5A playoffs and advancing to the second round.
Sept. 7, Ponchatoula at Denham Springs: Denham Springs coach Bill Conides coached future LSU quarterback Miles Brennan during their time at St. Stanislaus in Mississippi. In this matchup, Conides will have a chance to coach against one.
Ponchatoula junior TJ Finley, a 6-foot-6 pocket passer, committed to LSU after completing his first season as the Green Wave's starter.
Finley's visit to Yellow Jacket Stadium comes as Denham Springs junior quarterback Luke Lunsford, a first-year starter, looks to command attention from college coaches as well.
Sept. 14, West Feliciana at Live Oak: Live Oak looks to get over the hump against 3A power West Feliciana in what has become one of the more compelling nondistrict matchups in the area. The 22-21 victory for the Saints last year marked the third straight win for West Feliciana in the series and the second in that stretch by a single point.
A victory here could be just what Live Oak needs to reverse a trend of slow starts in recent years.
With a trip to defending 5A champion Zachary looming a week later, the Eagles play the first of back-to-back games against 2017 champs when they face West Feliciana, which defeated Richwood in the Superdome last season to win its first state title.
Sept. 14, Springfield at Albany: These rivals from the parish's eastern border could very well be running out freshman quarterbacks when they meet in their annual Week 3 grudge match.
What we know for certain is that Janis will be getting his first crack at the school where he served as an assistant to Ryan Serpas.
Springfield enjoyed a run of success in this "Battle for I-12" before losing in 2016 and 2017 by lopsided margins. Last year's 56-8 defeat ended a promising 2-0 start for the Bulldogs and began a stretch of nine straight losses.
Sept. 21, Parkview Baptist at Walker: Coach Lester Ricard called last year's victory over Parkview the biggest in school history. Certainly, the 28-22 triumph was one of the most exhilarating.
In that game, Walker scored two touchdowns in the final 5 minutes, 35 seconds, including an 80-yard reception by running back Tristan Taylor for the winning points.
The return of experienced playmakers like BJ Lockhart and Jalen Cook — and the general momentum Walker has built in recent seasons — will not make it easy for Parkview to avenge last year's heartbreak.
Sept. 28, Denham Springs at Live Oak: Denham turned the tables on Live Oak in a major way last season and snapped a two-game losing streak against the Eagles with a 38-6 victory.
This game should help decide who will be the biggest challenger to perennial heavyweights Zachary and Scotlandville in the district race.
Oct. 12, Zachary at Denham Springs: Reigning District MVP Keilon Brown comes calling as former Denham coach Dru Nettles, the Zachary wide receivers coach, returns to his alma mater.
The Broncos helped derail a promising start by the Yellow Jackets last season with a 49-7 rout.
Oct. 26, Amite at Springfield: The Warriors bring to Livingston Parish their usual collection of all-stars as they look to complete the mission last year's team couldn't.
Despite running through the regular season with only one loss, Amite saw its march toward a 2A title cut short when it was upended by district rival St. Helena in the quarterfinals.
The team that visits Springfield in late October will include two of the South's top college prospects in defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher and wide receiver Devonta Lee. Wide receiver Kyle Maxwell is a major recruit as well.
Oct. 26, Live Oak at Walker: The marquee matchup in the penultimate week of the regular season features two Livingston teams that have been on the rise in recent years.
Playoff positioning should again be on the line when the Eagles play their final district game of the year.
Live Oak is 20-16 since 2015 including three wins in the playoffs. Walker is 18-14 over the same stretch but is still searching for its first 5A playoff win.
Live Oak's 24-21 victory last year helped cost Walker the chance to host a playoff game.
Nov. 2, Loranger at Albany: The 7-3A championship came down to this Week 10 matchup at Loranger last season, with the Wolves prevailing 24-9 to finish district play unbeaten. The Hornets would surely welcome similar stakes when they take their turn as the home team.
Other matchups to close out the regular season have Walker visiting Central and Denham hosting Scotlandville, Live Oak heading to Holy Cross for a nondistrict affair, and Springfield hosting Independence.