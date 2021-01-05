BATON ROUGE — Pelican State Credit Union hosted a free virtual Financial Wellness Workshop on Dec. 15, where attendees had budgeting questions answered live by a panel of experts.
The workshop was hosted live on Zoom and Pelican’s Facebook page, and featured Pelican nationally certified credit counselors April Gomez, Lisa Fuller and Nanette Diaz. Pelican Assistant Vice President of Financial Outreach Jessica Sharon moderated the workshop and helped field questions from attendees.
Guests learned why budgeting for the new year is important, things to consider when making a household budget and tips on how to have a prosperous new year.
Attendees were able to ask real-time questions during the workshop using the Q&A feature on Zoom and the comments section on the Facebook stream. Questions could also be submitted during registration. Between both platforms, 51 questions were asked and over 90 viewers joined the workshop virtually.
The event was free and open to the public. Pelican membership was not required to attend the workshop or ask questions. The credit union will continue to host workshops on a variety of topics throughout 2021. To see all upcoming Pelican events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.