Fall Festival benefit car show
The City of Walker is hosting a benefit car show during Swamp Pop Saturday at the Fall Festival. All car show proceeds will go to Walker’s Animal Shelter and to Rescue.Rehome.Repeat.
The bands that will be playing during the car show include The Paul & Pete Band from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; The MoJoes, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and The Stormy Band, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The four day Fall Festival will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 in Sidney Hutchinson Park and includes carnival rides, food trucks, pumpkin patch, farmers market, and live music. Bands include Parish County Line, 1-10 Bound Band, NaNaSha, and Nick Perkins, an Elvis tribute artist.
Visit walker.la.us for the schedule and parking information. No pets, outside, food, or drinks allowed.
Bandboree will have Livingston bands
Bandboree will be at The Pit at St. Amant Middle School, 44317 La. 429, St. Amant, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24. Bands performing will include Catholic High, East Ascension High, Denham Springs High, Walker High, Dutchtown High, St. Amant High. The event will end with a mass band/drum line performance.
Breast cancer awareness campaign
In support of breast cancer awareness, the Livingston Police Department will begin an annual endeavor to help raise money for research, and honor those who have had breast cancer.
During October, officers will wear pink badges on their uniforms in support of this mission.
To raise money, the department is asking for a $25 or more donation. In response, a pink vinyl ribbon is made that lists the last name of your honoree(s), and will be displayed in the rear window of police units throughout October.
In addition to the ribbons, your honorees' names will be listed on a plaque and hung inside the Livingston Town Hall during a reception Oct. 27. At the reception, you and your honoree can meet the officer whose unit displayed your pink ribbon throughout the month.
Also during this reception, the Livingston Police Department will present a check to the Susan G. Komen foundation, and attendees will get to hear from those who have been affected by breast cancer.
Donations can be made at townoflivingston.com/thin-pink-line/. Your donation amount can be entered there as well as your honoree's name.
Upcoming activities
Sept. 29: Learn about purple martins on at Southeastern Livingston Center. Visit tinyurl.com/bdfz5579.
Oct. 1: Denham Springs Antique Village Fallfest
Through Oct. 22: Traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes” at Old City Hall in Denham Springs. Group tours can be arranged by calling Old City Hall at (225) 667-7512. Related programs start in September at 6:30 p.m. Denham Springs-Walker Library. In the next week, special programs include:
- Sept 22: “Sojourn to Suffrage, Part 1,” voter suppression of African Americans, by Daniel Landry, retired educator
- Sept. 29: “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Louisiana,” a movement that was much more than women casting ballots, by Catherine Jacquet, LSU