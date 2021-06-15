The stakes were lower, almost to the point of being nonexistent, but District 10-2A rivals Doyle and French Settlement squared off in boys basketball last week, and the game went down to the wire.
A 3-point shot by Doyle was off the mark at the buzzer allowing French Settlement to slip past the Tigers 43-40 in a summer league game played at Woodlawn High.
The teams played three times earlier this year with each winning on the road during the regular season. The third meeting came in the regional round of the LSHAA playoffs with fourth-seeded Doyle advancing after an 85-63 win over 13th seed French Settlement. The Tigers missed out on a trip to the state tournament in Lake Charles when Franklin handed them a 64-57 quarterfinal loss.
In comparison, summer league basketball is informal to the point where no official statistics are kept and a team’s won-loss record is almost an afterthought. The most important thing is the opportunity for players to show what their capabilities.
“As a coach you’re just trying to give everybody some playing time to evaluate them, and to know what you need to work on,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “(Summer basketball) also helps you know what style of basketball you want to play. We had a really good team last year, but much different than what we’ve got now.”
Kennedy’s team last season went 24-9, 8-2 in district, and was a veteran squad with seven seniors. The Tigers return one player, Abeden Kennedy, who got significant playing time off of that squad.
French Settlement brings back more experience — three seniors and six juniors — from a Lions team that finished 22-8 overall and 7-2 in district.
Still, the summer league provides an opportunity to get better for the coming season, according to Lions coach Jake Bourgeois.
“We started putting in some of the new sets we’re looking forward to using next year,” he said. “We’re just trying to be efficient.
“Defensively, we’re trying to do the all the things we do, and do them right — hustle, compete, and come out and play hard.”
The Lions top two returning players are senior Edward Allison and junior Draven Smith.
“Those are our two go-to guys on offense,” Bourgeois said. “All the other guys do a great job of shooting the ball, being where they’re supposed to, knowing their roles and playing defense.”
The idea is to lay the foundation for next season, when team records and official statistics will be more important.