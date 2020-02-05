The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife Federation are seeking submissions for the 2019 Youth Hunter of the Year contest. The contest, for the 2019 calendar year, is open to Louisiana boys and girls ages 15 and younger.
A boy and girl Youth Hunter of the Year will receive a plaque in recognition of the achievement and a gift certificate from Bowie Outfitters. The winners will be recognized at a banquet in May.
To apply, download the registration form at wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/yhrp. Entrants must submit the registration form along with a photograph and story describing a hunt. Entries must be postmarked by March 14. Applications can be sent by mail or submitted electronically.
For information, contact Eric Shanks, (337) 491-2575 or eshanks@wlf.la.gov, or Rebecca Triche, (225) 344-6707 or rebecca@lawildlifefed.org. For information on the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, go to lawildlifefed.org.