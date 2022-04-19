The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic’s newest location in Denham Springs with a ribbon-cutting March 23.
Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic is at 1234 Del Este Avenue, Building 3, Suite 302, Denham Springs.
Owner Cathy Caillouet spoke to the attendees. After serving the Baton Rouge area for over 20 years, Caillouet made the decision to open a location in Denham Springs.
During the ribbon cutting, she introduced Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic’s newest addition to the team, Jeff Franco.
Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic offers chiropractic services, massage therapy, deep tissue laser treatment, cryotherapy services, ultrasound therapy and a host of other services that cater to all clients.
Expansion plans to the office are in the works to provide more services.
Present for the event were Get off My Nerves staff members, family members and chamber officials.