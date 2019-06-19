Tickfaw State Park turns 20
Be sure to visit at some point this summer and enjoy the offerings of the Tickfaw State Park in Springfield to mark two decades of service.
More Laine Hardy
Visit youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=Idm53dLOBpY to see what happen in the hours immediately following Livingston Parish's Laine Hardy's win on "American Idol." And visit hollywoodrecs.co/americanidols2 to hear his single "Flame."
Permits needed for repairs
The city of Walker issued a news release reminding residents that repairing flood damage requires a remodeling permit. These are available at the Permit Department, 10136 Florida Blvd, Walker. There is no charge. If structural changes or work such as changing electrical panels is to be done, more permits and requirements must be met.
If a contractor is hired, the contractor must be licensed with the state and the city, and is the one to pull the permit. If the homeowner is doing the work, he or she must get the permit.
Call the City of Walker Permit Department at (225) 665-8893 for questions.
Looking for something to do?
Visit the Livingston Parish Library calendar at mylpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar to find and sign up for schedule activities. The summer reading program features space-themed activities for all ages. Authors, a baking club, crafts, story time, games and more on the agenda. Many activities require a reservation, so be sure to sign up.
Class of 2010 reunion
The Denham Springs High Class of 2010 is beginning plans for its 10th-year reunion. Visit Denham Springs High School Class of 2010 FB Page and a GoFundMe page for information. The event will be in August 2020.
Football's coming
Season tickets for all home games for Denham Springs High football are on sale for $65. Tickets are good for varsity, junior varsity and freshman games. Contact julie.jacobsen@lpsb.org.
Seeking summer activities
Do you have a camp, Vacation Bible School, athletic event or other summer activity for kids planned? Did your church send a missions group somewhere? Do you have another type of activity planned? We'd love to promote it ahead of time and run photos after the event. Send the details and photos to livingston@theadvocate.com.