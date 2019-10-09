Holiday cookies class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting Holiday Cookie Decorating classes with instructor Shelly Frederick. Registration is required as seating is limited in both classes. To register go to artslivingston.org. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or contact artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
An advanced class will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. The fee is $45 and includes all supplies. Leave with a half dozen decorated cookies. This class is for high school students and up. Deadline to register is Tuesday.
Another class is from 1L30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. The fee is $35 for an adult and one child (ages 6 & up) and includes all supplies. Leave with eight decorated cookies. For an additional child, add $10; this will include an additional four cookies and decorating supplies. Deadline to register is Nov. 20th.
New art exhibit set
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish" will be on exhibit from Nov. 1 through Dec. 21 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. It will showcase current and former resident artists' creations through acrylic; fiber art; mixed media; oil; pen and ink; pencil sketch; photography; colored pencils; abstract, metal and wood sculpture; watercolor; and wood working. This artwork will be featured in the anticipated arrival of the book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish.”
An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served. The second reception will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 30. Bring a camera to take family pictures with special character guests from local productions of “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Credit Union staff volunteering for Neighbors Day
On Monday, Neighbors Federal Credit Union staff will take a day off to volunteer with charity organizations at 14 locations throughout greater Baton Rouge. Neighbors Day was established after 2016 flood.
Among the projects, employees will serve the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, the Denham Springs meal site of the Livingston Council on Aging, and Mighty Moms, at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs.
Clover support at Tractor Supply
Through Oct. 20, Tractor Supply Company and the National 4-H Council will have a Fall Paper Clover event. Customers can purchase a clover during checkout or online. The donations raised provide scholarships for 4-H programs. The national goal is $1 million to provide scholarships for 4-H members. 4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.
Fall activities in sight
Oct. 18: The first Jackette Alumni Game. Former members will dance at halftime of the Denham Springs High vs. Zachary High football game. The deadline to sign up is Wednesday. Visit DSHS Jackettes on Facebook for details.
Oct. 19: Walker High School Softball Alumni Game. All alumnae are welcome. Contact Hali Fletcher at hali.fletcher@lpsb.org or (225) 278-9321 to register.
Oct. 20: New this year at the French Settlement Creole Festival is a cornhole tournament and mini-pot cook-off.
Oct. 26: The Livingston Parish Book Festival is set. Visit mylpl.info for details.
Nov. 2: The Veterans Parade will start at 11 a.m. in Walker. A family event will be held afterward at Sidney Hutchinson Park. It will have music, food and craft vendors, and a display of military equipment. Bring lawn chairs but no ice chests. Parade participants must have an American theme. Deadline to sign up for vendors and the parade is Oct. 23. Contact Katie Leonard at (225) 279-6785 or leonards30336@gmail.com or contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
Nov. 2: The fourth annual Car Show hosted by Revival Temple will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28521 Walker South Road in Walker.
Nov. 8: Girls Night Out in the Denham Springs Antique District is Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale at Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe. Residents may also call (225) 791-1116.