FRENCH SETTLEMENT — Trent Little and Cody Bazile, lifelong residents of this picturesque village on the southern fringes of Livingston Parish, are on a mission. They have launched a campaign designed to restore the King George Recreational Center to its once prominent position as a recreational and cultural mecca of the community.
About a year ago, the duo began what promises to be a lengthy effort to restore the King George center so that members of the close-knit community will have a place for sports and other activities.
Little and Bazile have already made some progress in their quest to bring the King George center back to life, but they concede they still have quite a ways to go and are soliciting assistance from the community and others.
Little said the unusual name came about because of the center’s location on King George Street. Little and Bazile explain that a little more than 50 years ago, King George was the unofficial community center of French Settlement, the village of about 1,000 residents that traces its history back for more than 200 years.
In 1968, Little said, a group of residents acquired 17 acres of land and decided to build a recreational complex on the tract. Eventually, the site included a large building where dances, wedding receptions, bingo games and other community activities were pursued. Also on the site were baseball fields, a swimming pool and a playground. The King George Recreational Center attracted young and old and was the social and recreational center for residents of communities strung out along the Amite River.
Over the years, interest in maintaining the King George center waned, and the facilities gradually was seldom used and fell into disrepair. In the 1990s, the building at the center was closed. The wooden trusses on the cinder block structure have deteriorated, and the roof has holes. Little said, “It’s full of bats ... and not baseball bats .”
The baseball fields remained, but by about 1992, even those fields were abandoned, and the center stopped being a viable option for functions.
Now, Little and Bazile, and others, are trying to restore the center to what it once was and thereby create a recreational and social venue for use by the community. Little said there is a definite need for a community center. Though French Settlement counts a small population, many residents have chosen to live in the general area and would make use of the King George center if it is restored. “French Settlement is important to lots of people, and we have many visitors who come back each year for the Creole Festival that is held in October and the Christmas Festival and crafts fair that is held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. This community means a lot to a lot of people,” he said.
The Creole Festival is held on the grounds of the village’s museum behind Town Hall in a vintage house that was typical of the architecture that was once common in the region.
Bazile and Little said King George still belongs to shareholders from the time of its founding. They said that at one time the center had a board of directors, but the board at some point ceased to meet. Those seeking to restore the facility have permission to pursue the project from the shareholders who are still residents, and they have their support in efforts to restore the center.
Those planning the restoration have started with the baseball fields. Lights have been restored on the fields, and clearing and preparations for the fields has begun. Little said one of the supporters has stepped up and is assisting with restoration of the baseball fields for use by traveling teams. When restored, Little said, the fields will be used for baseball and softball and that planners already envision a coed softball league.
Asked about overall plans for the future of King George park, Bazile and Little said they have “probably too many plans.”
They said they hope to someday repair or replace the old building so that the community will once again have a community center. They would also like to install a playground for younger children. There is no large, modern playground in the community at this time. “We would like to accommodate everyone who is interested in having a place to play and come together as a community. If there is something that the people want, and if it will fit in the part, then we will try to make it happen," Little said.
During the past year, a fundraising campaign was launched and a benefit fishing tournament was held. Thus far, Bazile and Little said they have collected about $10,000 for the center’s restoration. They said any improvements to the facility will have to come from donations and fundraisers and they cannot expect assistance from governmental entities because the property is privately owned.
However, they feel optimistic about the future of the project and said that now that some progress is being made on restoring at least the baseball fields there is new interest in the community. “When people see that we are starting to get some work done, the interest increases. When baseball came to French Settlement, the games were played at the King George center. When French Settlement High School started its baseball program, that was where they played their games. We think that the people will really get behind this once we start making progress,” Little said.
The two are planning for future fundraisers but have no concrete plans at this time. They have created a Facebook page — Reviving King George Ball Park — and said they have about 500 followers. They encourage all who might wish to help with their quest to contact them through the Facebook page.
“Originally, people didn’t take this seriously, but interest is growing, and more and more people are coming on board. We know that we have a long way to go, but we had to start somewhere, and we are encouraged by the progress that we have made. This is an opportunity to bring something positive to our community, and we think that the effort is very worthwhile. To see the King George Recreational Center restored will be something special for our very special community,” Little said.