THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Menus not available.
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges
FRIDAY
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice, tropical fruit
Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, creamy potato salad, whole-wheat crackers
MONDAY
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Grits and sausage, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Barbecue ribbet on bun, baked beans, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pineapple tidbits
TUESDAY
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fruit juice, fresh apple slices
Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheese potatoes. steamed broccoli, baked roll, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Jambalaya, steamed cabbage, garden salad, baked french bread, chilled peaches
FEB. 14
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded chips, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges