THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Menus not available.

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice, tropical fruit 

Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, creamy potato salad, whole-wheat crackers

MONDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and sausage, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Barbecue ribbet on bun, baked beans, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pineapple tidbits 

TUESDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fruit juice, fresh apple slices

Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheese potatoes. steamed broccoli, baked roll, apple slices

WEDNESDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Jambalaya, steamed cabbage, garden salad, baked french bread, chilled peaches 

FEB. 14

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded chips, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges

