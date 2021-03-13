DENHAM SPRINGS — Victoria Germany, a senior at Denham Springs High School, has earned a perfect 36 on her ACT exam, a feat that ranks her among the top performers of all who take the test throughout the nation and the world.
Germany, who attended Seventh Ward Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High, has accumulated an A average in all her classes since enrolling in high school. She will graduate with five Advanced Placement courses and plans to use her accumulated knowledge over her school years to pursue a career in environmental-related science fields.
Germany said she took the ACT in October and had no idea what she had scored until she was informed by the school Principal Wesley Howard recently that she had achieved the seemingly impossible perfect score on the test.
She said she had taken the test once before and was lacking somewhat in the mathematic section so she decided to take it a second time. When she took it the second time, she earned her perfect score.
Besides excelling in the classroom, Germany is a four-year letter winner in soccer and is a master euphonium player in the high school band. She said that though she devotes considerable time to her studies, she still finds the time to pursue other interests that come with a typical high school career.
She said she is grateful for the opportunities offered at Denham Springs High.
"I was given the opportunity to experience the fun of participating in soccer and playing in the band while still getting a great education,” she said.
In a news release from the school, Germany was quoted as saying, “Denham Springs High School is inviting. We have tons of different programs for arts and sciences, even with the STEM school. If you don’t take a lot of AP classes, there are still many opportunities for you to succeed.”
Her advice to fellow students is “find what you want to do … everybody is going to be giving you input, not necessarily what classes your friends are taking. Find your niche in the school and find people like you who have the same goals and values.”
Germany said the threat of the coronavirus was challenging.
“When we had to start taking virtual classes, it was hard for me to find the motivation necessary to maintain the learning experience. I had to work hard to keep up my grades and to keep learning. I missed my friends and the interaction that comes with being in regular classes. Somehow, we all got through the year."
She said her classmates did not get to enjoy a traditional prom at the end of school last year but are looking forward to possibly having a prom this year.
Germany’s aspirations include studying environmental science in order to “help people, to help the world and to make the world better … not only do I want to help the world, I want to prove myself. I think that’s the way to be able to help the world the most.”
She has already been accepted at LSU but said she is also interested in possibly attending Duke or Vanderbilt universities.
She is the daughter of Robin and Chris Germany, both graduates of the LSU School of Medicine.
Howard said of his star student: "She is an outstanding representatives of Denham Springs High School. I could talk all day about her accomplishments, but they speak for themselves. She is just a special young lady. She is well rounded … was a very good athlete and is a master musician. Victoria is one of those students you wish you could clone … she is certainly a very special student.”
Germany offered this piece of advice to test takers: “The most important thing is not to panic. If you don’t know something, just do your best and keep moving. You just have to keep going forward.”