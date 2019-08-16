We're not crying - you're crying.
"What Would You Do," a popular TV show on ABC that uses hidden cameras to capture strangers helping people in need, recently aired a segment that let Ponchatoula shine.
In a segment posted to social media, the show staged a scene of a family at La Carreta with the mother unable to afford dinner for her son's birthday.
The actors tugged on the heartstrings of nearby strangers, who quickly offered to help the family in need.
Take a look.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Onlookers offered up to $100 cash, and one man paid for the entire family's meal. He also insisted the birthday boy get cake.
"I've been there," the man said when interviewed by crews later, saying he saw his life when he saw the little boy. "My mom was a single mom. It was just me and her for 14 years."
Another woman who helped said her family lost everything in Hurricane Katrina.
"We lost our home and we have people who helped us tremendously," she said. "When people give to you you give back to people."
Here's what the actors had to say about the scene.
Can't see video below? Click here.
"Louisiana and Mississippi are the two states with the highest percentage of people living below the poverty line, where the level of food insecurity is staggering," an ABC news release says.
Staffer Judy Bergeron contributed to this story.