LIVINGSTON — A proposal for a mobile home park that drew heated opposition from surrounding residents was effectively spiked Thursday night by the Livingston Parish Council.
The Council revoked a number of waivers it issued last month for the Five Oaks Mobile Home Park just outside the town of Livingston and recommended it go through the parish planning commission for review.
The developer said in an interview prior to the meeting that he would abandon his plans to operate the mobile home park at this location should the waivers be revoked, due to the costs of complying with the parish's stringent rules for new mobile home parks.
"I'll take this on the chin and suck it up," Dale Sterling said Thursday.
Council members had expressed concern before the meeting that they could get sued by the residents for allowing the mobile home park if they kept the waivers or by the developer if they revoked them. But Sterling said he did not plan to litigate the council's ruling if it went against him.
"I don't see anything positive that could come of that. I live in Livingston Parish. I love Livingston Parish, and I'm not going to stir the pot," said Sterling, who did not attend the meeting Thursday night.
The trailer park at issue was built on Red Oak Road just after the August 2016 flood to house Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies.
Residents in the area say they were told the trailer park was temporary and would be dismantled as soon as the deputies moved back into their homes.
When the sheriff auctioned the approximately two dozen trailers earlier this year, Sterling purchased 18 of them at Henderson Auctions in Livingston. A company called J3 Investments, which is run by the Henderson family, owned the eight acres of land the trailers were already set on. Sterling purchased the land, too, for $300,000, with the idea of making the mobile home lot permanent.
Sterling said he consulted with Livingston Parish Planning Director Sam Digirolamo before buying the trailers and lot. Digirolamo issued a letter in May saying the trailer park counted as existing and did not, therefore, need to go through the planning commission and meet the parish's stringent requirements for new parks.
"Had I known it was not considered existing, I would not have purchased it," Sterling said.
Digirolamo concedes now that he made a mistake when he issued the letter permitting the mobile home park. He said he understood it to be existing, since the sheriff built it and there were already utilities such as gas and sewer installed.
"We did it in good faith, but I was wrong," Digirolamo said.
The mobile home park did not meet the full parish code for new parks that requires such things as concrete pads and driveways for each mobile home.
Livingston-area Councilman Jeff Ard, who is the sheriff's brother, said he caught wind of the project after Sterling purchased the lot.
"I knew it wasn't going to go over well," Ard said.
The councilman said he approached Sterling about making a number of improvements, such as lighting and landscaping. Those changes, labeled as waivers, were approved by the Parish Council on Aug. 9 with no opposition from the public.
"He was giving the Council enough for us to say, 'He's doing improvements. He's going to make this a lot better than what it was,'" Ard said.
But at the next meeting two weeks later, word had spread, and several residents from the area showed up to protest.
In interviews and at a recent community meeting, residents said they were blindsided by a trailer park they believed should have gone through the normal approval process. They feared the rent-to-own park would lessen their property values, bring trouble to the area and overwhelm the sewer system.
"I don't see it as a good, not a place that you would want to raise your children next to," Edwin Litolff, who has organized some of the opposition, said in an interview Thursday.
"And you've got two or three people that have just bought brand new houses next door to it. What does that do to your property value?" he added.
Sterling said the kerfuffle over the trailer park showed some ugly viewpoints on the part of some residents.
"There's people in houses that think they're obviously better than people who live in mobile homes. I think that's the crux of it," Sterling said.
The owner said he plans to move some of the mobile homes to other parks he owns. He won't disclose yet what he has planned for the land.