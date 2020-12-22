East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy graduated 29 students representing 12 agencies from across the state on Dec. 11. CARTA Class 42 completed the more than 631-hour, 16-week extensive program which began Aug. 24.

“I am especially proud of this graduating class and all of our training staff,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “The training itself is extensive and challenging, but completing the academy in the midst of this pandemic takes real commitment and perseverance. That kind of dedication is needed to effectively protect and serve our communities with dignity, compassion and honor.”

Training included law enforcement history and techniques, investigative procedures, de-escalation, community policing, cultural diversity, leadership, ethics and physical training.

Award winners included Physical Fitness, Seth Chaisson, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office; Top Gun, Jason Beard, Gonzales Police Department; Staff Choice, Dantrail Butler, Port Allen Police Department; Academics, Chase Dicharry, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office; and Best Presentation, Brandon Ashton, Denham Springs Police Department and Charles Riley, Iberville Sheriff's Office.

Graduates include: 

Denham Springs Police Department

Brandon Ashton

Albany Police Department

Vance Gardner, Austin Keith Jones

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Jason Blaney, Chase Carrier, Seth Chaisson 

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office 

Joseph Babineaux, Brady Thibeau, Eric Martin

Gonzales Police Department 

Jason Beard

Port Allen Police Department

Dantrail Butler

Southern University Police Department

Ajay Mallery

Louisiana Department of Public Safety

Kevin Collins, Kyle Thompson

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office

Charles Riley, Trevor Alleman

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

Tyler Schaeffer, Brandon Smith

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

Perry Coleman, Chase Dicharry, Rashie McDowell, Andrew McGee, Ryan Robinson, John T. Broussard III, Waldon Robert

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Parish Prison 

Joseph Howard, Lionel James, Devon Johnson, Trey'Von Wilson

