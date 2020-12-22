East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy graduated 29 students representing 12 agencies from across the state on Dec. 11. CARTA Class 42 completed the more than 631-hour, 16-week extensive program which began Aug. 24.
“I am especially proud of this graduating class and all of our training staff,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “The training itself is extensive and challenging, but completing the academy in the midst of this pandemic takes real commitment and perseverance. That kind of dedication is needed to effectively protect and serve our communities with dignity, compassion and honor.”
Training included law enforcement history and techniques, investigative procedures, de-escalation, community policing, cultural diversity, leadership, ethics and physical training.
Award winners included Physical Fitness, Seth Chaisson, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office; Top Gun, Jason Beard, Gonzales Police Department; Staff Choice, Dantrail Butler, Port Allen Police Department; Academics, Chase Dicharry, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office; and Best Presentation, Brandon Ashton, Denham Springs Police Department and Charles Riley, Iberville Sheriff's Office.
Graduates include:
Denham Springs Police Department
Brandon Ashton
Albany Police Department
Vance Gardner, Austin Keith Jones
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Jason Blaney, Chase Carrier, Seth Chaisson
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Joseph Babineaux, Brady Thibeau, Eric Martin
Gonzales Police Department
Jason Beard
Port Allen Police Department
Dantrail Butler
Southern University Police Department
Ajay Mallery
Louisiana Department of Public Safety
Kevin Collins, Kyle Thompson
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Charles Riley, Trevor Alleman
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Tyler Schaeffer, Brandon Smith
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Perry Coleman, Chase Dicharry, Rashie McDowell, Andrew McGee, Ryan Robinson, John T. Broussard III, Waldon Robert
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Parish Prison
Joseph Howard, Lionel James, Devon Johnson, Trey'Von Wilson