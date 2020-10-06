Congressman to speak in Denham Springs
Congressman Garret Graves will be the featured speaker for the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will also speak about the upcoming election and the tax proposal for road improvements. All are invited to attend.
Second chance to hear Graves
Congressman Garret Graves also will speak at the Livingston Young Professionals quarterly member meeting at 4 p.m., Oct. 15, at Wholly Ground in Walker. Registration is required. Visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org for information.
The Chamber is also taking nominations for the Women's Leadership Award and is close to setting at date for the Live2Lead event.
Be thanked for your service
Front line/Service member Appreciation Day, honoring police, fire, first responders, military, veterans and volunteer service members is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Bring your badge and a picture ID. Immediate family is invited also to the event at Sydney Hutchinson Park, 20500 Corbin Ave., Walker. A rain date of Oct. 24 has been set.
Bring a chair and enjoy burgers, hot dogs, jambalaya and drinks. Music will be by Bayou Honey. A bounce house and games will be available for the children. Call Debbie at (225) 369-1336 or Amy at (225) 349-3135 for information. RSVP to order meals for pickup, especially for crew that are working during the event
Dress up your pet
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is hosting a Pet Spooktacular 2020 virtual Halloween pet costume contest. Entry is $20, accepted through PayPal at petspooktacular@outlook.com. Send the pet photo to laspca@aol.com with your picture, the pet's name, your phone number and email address. Voting started Oct. 1 and continues through Oct. 31. The photo with the most likes will be announced Nov. 1 and will receive a basket with pet supplies, toys, treats, gift cards and more.