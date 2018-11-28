THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, apple, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, queso, salsa, taco salad cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice fruit juice, tropical fruit

Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, creamy potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, tropical fruit

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

December menus not available.

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and sausage, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Barbecue riblet on bun, baked beans, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pineapple tidbits

TUESDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheese potatoes, steamed broccoli, baked roll, apple slices

WEDNESDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Jambalaya, steamed cabbage, garden salad, baked french bread, chilled peaches 

DEC. 6

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges

