Children at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library heard local author and illustrator Karen Wallsten, who served guest storyteller during a story time event June 5.
Wallsten, a San Francisco, California, native who now calls south Louisiana home, visited the Albany-Springfield Branch as part of "Author’s Storytime" hosted by the library. The program provides local authors an opportunity to connect and share their stories with youth in the community and will continue throughout the summer.
Wallsten read from her children’s book titled “The Advenures of Shiko & Walter,” which tells the story of Walter, a wise decaying water oak tree, and his longtime friend Shiko, a feisty tree sprite. During story time, Wallsten explained to youth in attendance how she drew inspiration for the story from her own backyard at her home in downtown Hammond.
For information on Author’s Storytime, visit www.mylpl.info/authors-storytime.
Wendy Woods, author of "Yo-Heaux, Indigeaux!," will be at the South Branch at 10 a.m. June 26.