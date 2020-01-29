The LSU AgCenter, in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, is holding Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training for growers of fresh produce who are required under the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety rule to attend such a training, a news release said.
This training will include an optional Good Agricultural Practices Food Safety Plan Writing Workshop and will take place on Feb. 20 and 21, at the LSU AgCenter’s Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, in Hammond. The session is open to growers throughout the region, not just Tangipahoa.
Those who are interested only in the part of the training needed for FMSA compliance have the option of attending just the first day of the training. Participants must be present for all of the training on that day to get for the certificate that verifies compliance with the training requirement.
For details about the training or to register, visit lsu.edu/departments/nfs/outreach/psa-training.htm
Those who plan to attend are asked to register in advance. The fee for the training is $20, which includes lunch and refreshments.
The Food Safety Modernization Act became law in 2011. People who grow produce (fruits, vegetables, herbs, tree nuts, peanuts, mushrooms and sprouts) that is consumed raw, for sale to others, are among the groups that are affected by this law. Under the FSMA Produce Safety rule, “At least one supervisor or responsible party for your farm must have successfully completed food safety training at least equivalent to that received under standardized curriculum recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration,” the release said.
Some growers are exempt from at least parts of the safety law. Visit fda.gov/media/94738/download and fda.gov/downloads/Food/GuidanceRegulation/FSMA/UCM472499.pdf to see if you qualify.
For questions, contact LSU AgCenter Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu, (985) 277-1850 or (985) 839-7855; or Extension Food Safety Specialist Achyut Adhikari, acadhikari@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 578-2529. For accommodations for people with disabilities, contact Ferguson at least one week before the event.
Watermelon session
The LSU AgCenter will hold a meeting for watermelon growers from 6 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the AgCenter’s Washington Parish office, 1104-B Bene St., in Franklinton. Speakers will address disease, weed and feral hog management and will include Raj Singh, Ron Strahan and Ferguson, as well as a representative of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
RSVP to Ferguson. Growers from Tangipahoa, St. Tammany and other parishes are invited.