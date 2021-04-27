The Livingston Parish Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting for Lawn Doctor of Zachary-Denham Springs.
Owner Dean Hebert told about how he got started. After his 14 years in Alaska working for the oilfield industry ended, he started looking for a new business. He found Lawn Doctor last year and said he is enjoying the change.
Lawn Doctor has more than 600 franchise locations, each locally owned and operated. It offers outdoor pest control including ants, mosquitoes, fleas and ticks; lawn care services including fertilization, weed control, aeration and tree and shrub care; and annual service plans.