On May 20, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts held its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony to honor the Class of 2022.
The ceremony celebrated personal character, academic excellence and development of skills in each academic disciplines, a news release said.
In addition to their high school diplomas, 22 seniors received their associate’s degrees, and four graduates who are children of LSMSA alumni received legacy coins from LSMSA Alumni Association Natchitoches Liaison Matthew Couvillion (’93) of Many.
Students from the region who were honored at the event include:
Brady Covington, of Walker, was one of the recipients of the Marvin Lockhart Work Service Award, developed in memory of one of LSMSA’s former employees and given for illustrating selflessness, dedication, dependability, and an unrelenting desire to help their peers and those in their community.
HaYa Davis, of Hammond, received the Sharon Sturdivant Williams Praecellemus Award. Named after one of the founding members of LSMSA’s administration, students who are selected for this honor best represent the school’s motto, “We Shall Excel.”
Thaleia Dufrene, of Hammond, was one of five seniors were inducted into the Robert Alost Hall of Fame. Named after the school’s founding director, this is considered the highest honor bestowed upon LSMSA seniors, with students being hand-picked by a committee of faculty and residential life staff members.