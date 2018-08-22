THURSDAY
Ribbon-cutting for Geaux Chiro: 11 a.m., Geaux Chiro, 1330 S. Magnolia St., Hammond.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Microsoft Word Class — Formatting: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to format and align text, apply bullets or numbers, and adjust spacing within Word documents in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Hot August Night: 6 p.m., Downtown Hammond Development District. Retail sales, art exhibits, wine tastings, events for kids and live music from local artists.
SATURDAY
Hammond Farmers Market: 8 a.m., 2 W. Thomas St., Hammond.
Scout Fest 2018: 10 a.m., Cate Square Park, 200 W. Charles St., Hammond.
Silly Saturday: Noon, Amite Branch Library.
Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.
SUNDAY
Ponchatoula Farmers Market: Noon to 4 p.m., Country Market, 10 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Microsoft Word — Editing: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to use Word's built-in editing features like cut and paste, spell check, grammar suggestions, and adding comments to documents in this class.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood Branch, Loranger Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 1:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Beginning Genealogy: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger Branch and Independence Branch Library.
Homeschool Group: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
AUG. 30
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.