ALBANY — Plans are moving forward for Albany Community Park planned upgrades. The facility is scheduled to receive improved access, parking and ADA-compliant pathways as part of a community project, a news release said.
The project will focus on creating full and equitable access to the park for individuals with physical disabilities. Upgrades will include a series of wide concrete walkways and several paved parking spaces designed to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The park has been adopted by a project group of the Leadership Livingston’s Class of 2021. Each year, Leadership Livingston class members are challenged to identify a community need to better Livingston Parish. The groups then submit a project proposal which includes a plan on how they will implement, fund and complete the project.
Albany Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll, who is in the class and part of the project group, said, “As the group was brainstorming on a project, each of us submitted a need we were aware of. When the group voted to adopt the park in Albany, I was humbled and excited for what this means for our community. The park is a major asset to the town of Albany.”
This is not the first time the park in Albany has caught the attention of community-minded members of the Leadership Livingston program.
“Many do not realize the history and connection the Leadership Livingston Program and chamber has with this park," said Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce President April Wehrs. "It was originally adopted by our Leadership Class of 2016 who fundraised, brought awareness and saw the park through from an empty field to what it is today. That group was responsible for and coordinated having the pavilion built, the playground equipment installed and improvements to the restroom facilities. We are proud to be a part of the park continued improvements.”
The Leadership Livingston project group is responsible for organizing the renovation, assisting with supplies and raising funds for the project. Albany is set to oversee construction and compliance. The layout will incorporate a hand-painted mural designed to visually engage park visitors. Bates-McCarroll indicated the proposed improvements will likely act as a catalyst for a series of long-term, town-sponsored upgrades to the park.
Albany Community Park is the only public recreational area in Livingston Parish’s 4th Ward, and, as such, it serves as an important gathering place for local families. Construction is expected to end before July. Once the project is completed, the town and chamber will host an unveiling.