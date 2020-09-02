Jurors in the Dennis and Cynthia Perkins case will hear some, but not all, evidence the prosecution says shows a history of wanting to sexually abuse children long before the accusations against the former deputy and teacher came to light.
21st Judicial District Court Judge Robert H. Morrison released a written opinion outlining which pieces of evidence can and cannot be displayed at trial after a lengthy hearing Friday in which the prosecution and defense argued about the merit of each additional claim.
Dennis, a former longtime Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, and Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish teacher, are accused of a horrific series of charges including first-degree rape, production of child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and mingling harmful substances. They were arrested in October.
Some of those allowed will be videos allegedly showing the two acting out roleplay fantasies where Cynthia dresses and speaks like a young girl and Dennis calls her by one of the juvenile victims' names; a written note in Cynthia's phone that reportedly describes in detail the sexual abuse of a child; Dennis Perkins' child-sex-related internet searches; and videos allegedly showing Dennis Perkins performing sexual acts near sleeping children.
During Friday's hearing, the Attorney General's Office introduced these new details that do not directly involve the crimes the pair is accused of, but amounts to a pattern of behavior that shows their ongoing motive and desire to harm children, according to prosecutor Matthew Derbes.
However, the defense claimed that many of these examples aren't provable, according to attorney James Spokes. For example, the prosecution claimed that sleep-inducing drugs found at the couple's Denham Springs home were used in rape and other sex crimes, but Spokes argued there is no way to prove that claim.
Morrison's written opinion, filed in court records Tuesday, denies many of the newly released allegations, including hidden camera footage from inside the Perkins home; a video of Cynthia and Dennis performing sex acts in the open cabin of an airplane; and the records from Dennis Perkins' application to the Baton Rouge Police Department in which the panel questioned his background.
Cynthia and Dennis Perkins are being tried together in this case, and a trial is set for mid-2021. The two also face a series of civil lawsuits relating to the mingling harmful substances charge. The state alleges that Dennis Perkins contaminated baked goods with a bodily fluid before Cynthia Perkins took them to her job at Westside Junior High School and photographed children eating them.