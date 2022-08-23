On a personal note
As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets.
I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in this column. After years of having chronic kidney disease, I've finally taken the next step and decided to hopefully get a kidney transplant.
The transplant coordinator with Tulane Transplant Institute called me Friday to give me the good news that I've been approved for the transplant list. And now the wait begins.
Chronic kidney disease has been part of my life since my youth. I was born with a kidney defect and had surgery at 13 to fix the problem. But the damage was done.
The disease has five stages and I was in stage 3a for more than two decades. About five years ago I moved to stage 3b and 2 years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4. My kidneys function at 22% of a regular kidney. This causes fatigue, pain from all the cysts on one kidney and a general blah feeling. CKD sucks.
For the past few months, I've been going through the transplant eligibility process. Lots of testing and meeting new doctors.
I feel lucky that I am listed. More than 90,000 Americans are awaiting a new kidney, according to Donate Life. Some are not eligible for a transplant and have to depend on dialysis. The average wait for a kidney is 3-5 years. Twelve people die everyday waiting for a kidney.
Many of those waiting for an organ need dialysis to stay alive. Louisiana has a large percentage of its residents on dialysis.
I share all of this to promote the awareness of the need for organs. Living kidney donors save lives. I’m also appreciative of those who check the organ donation box on their driver's license.
For more information on chronic kidney disease or organ donation contact the https://www.kidneyla.org,
https://www.lopa.org or TulaneTransplantInstitute.com. Follow me on Facebook or at www.theadvocate.com for updates on my journey.
Jamboree location changes announced
The jamboree football matchups scheduled to be held at Albany High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, have been relocated to Walker High School to allow the games to be played on a turf surface.
“The heavy rains we have received for the past few weeks, along with the forecast of continued rain this week, have caused much concern about the level of damage that could be caused to our home field at this time,” Albany High School Principal Sammie Lacara said.
Lacara said the jamboree will feature three matchups, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Independence vs. Varnado; at 6:45 p.m. with Springfield vs. Grace King; and at 8 p.m. with Albany vs. Sophie B. Wright.
The $8 gate admission is good for all three games.
Robotics Competition to rumble Aug. 27
Denham Springs High School will host the ninth annual Dow Red Stick Rumble Robotics Competition from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 in the school’s Hornsby Gym, located along Yellow Jacket Boulevard in Denham Springs.
The Dow Red Stick Rumble will pit 20 FIRST Robotics Competition teams from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi as they show off their 120-pound robots in a bid to win the Red Stick Rumble Trophy. FIRST is a global robotics community preparing young people for the future and the world's leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education.
The competition, sponsored by Dow Chemical, has been held annually since 2013 and has brought in thousands of students from across the South, inspiring them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and robotics. Attendees can watch the competition and tour the Red Stick Rumble pits where all the teams work to prepare and repair their robots.
The event is free and open to the public. Food will be sold at the Denham Springs High School Snack Bar. Information can be found at www.dsstem.org/rsr.