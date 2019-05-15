THURSDAY
Genealogy 101: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Genealogy 101: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms Music and Movements: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
SATURDAY
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
MONDAY
Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.
Medicare 101: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Come to this informative session and learn the basics of Medicare enrollment, including learning about Medicare A, B, C and D.
Intermediate Word: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class is for students that have completed Microsoft Word Basics. More advanced features of Word will be covered.
TUESDAY
Medicare 101: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Come to this informative session and learn the basics of Medicare enrollment.
Free Play in May: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Idea Lab Create — Calming Candles: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. Have fun creating a calming candle, and learn ways to optimize your mental health with tips from Mental Health Americas.
MAY 23
Teen Reads — Life Size Aladdin Clue: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Idea Lab Create — Calming Candles: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Create calming green candles and discuss things we can do to optimize your mental health using tips from Mental Health America’s toolkit.