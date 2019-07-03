The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring 2019.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
Livingston Parish
ARTS
President's List
Skylar Brandon
Lillian Marcus
Brianna Murray
Dean's List
Jessie Quantrille
Brianna Sleeth
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
President's List
Sydney Babin
Leigh Judge
Dean's List
Kari'gan Kinchen
EDUCATION
Dean's List
Kylie Bourque
LIBERAL ARTS
President's List
Graceann Carroll
Hannah Duhe
Bailey Lemoine
NURSING & ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Dean's List
Denisha Oubre
Tytiana Showers
Pamela Sims
Jazmyn Womack
SCIENCES
President's List
Katie Baudoin
Shawn Holland
Dean's List
Danielle Noto
Tangipahoa Parish
ARTS
Dean's List
Scott Dufreche
Danita Majeau
EDUCATION
President's List
Morgan Watts
LIBERAL ARTS
Dean's List
Joseph Deville
Samantha Huang
President's List
Miranda Howes
Mckenna Niland
SCIENCES
President's List
Agueda Bragg
Dean's List
Charné Hill