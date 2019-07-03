The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring 2019.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. 

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

Livingston Parish

ARTS

President's List

Skylar Brandon

Lillian Marcus

Brianna Murray

Dean's List

Jessie Quantrille

Brianna Sleeth

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

President's List

Sydney Babin

Leigh Judge

Dean's List

Kari'gan Kinchen

EDUCATION

Dean's List

Kylie Bourque

LIBERAL ARTS

President's List

Graceann Carroll

Hannah Duhe

Bailey Lemoine

NURSING & ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS

Dean's List

Denisha Oubre

Tytiana Showers

Pamela Sims

Jazmyn Womack

SCIENCES

President's List

Katie Baudoin

Shawn Holland

Dean's List

Danielle Noto

Tangipahoa Parish

ARTS

Dean's List

Scott Dufreche

Danita Majeau

EDUCATION

President's List

Morgan Watts

LIBERAL ARTS

Dean's List

Joseph Deville

Samantha Huang

President's List

Miranda Howes

Mckenna Niland

SCIENCES

President's List

Agueda Bragg

Dean's List

Charné Hill

