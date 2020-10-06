HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s anti-litter and community improvement organization.
This year’s grant, in the amount of $8,000, will support Southeastern’s reduce, reuse, recycle initiatives with the addition of four refillable water stations and 1,900 reusable water bottles given to students. In 2019, Southeastern’s Sustainability Center launched the campaign “I Choose to Reuse,” giving away water bottles with bookmarks on “how to green your day.” The campaign encourages students to reuse the refillable water station across campus and continues through Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Healthy Communities Grant.
“These fountains will help promote sustainability and sustainable action from students on campus, as well as visitors,” said Southeastern sustainability manager Alejandro Martinez. “This method positively impacts the recycling program and reduces unsightly litter by reducing labor needs and beautifying our campus.”
He said, “Southeastern has already reduced over 300,000 bottles from going to the landfill, and we know it is just the beginning.”