Summer fun for children in the Parks & Recreation of Denham Springs Kids Camp included a series of interactive nutrition lessons from Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU Agricultural Center.
Langley, who has been providing nutrition programs for PARDS Kids Camp for the past five years, led sessions titled MyPlate, Rethink Your Drink, Eating Out and Breakfast First to approximately 115 campers weekly.
In MyPlate, campers learned how foods are divided into five groups and why each of the five groups is important for the body. They then played games that reinforced what they had learned and made bean quesadillas.
In Rethink Your Drink, Langley described how empty calories in some drinks often replace more healthful beverages such as water, milk and juice. At the end of the program, the campers had a chance to make their own fruit smoothies by pedaling a blender bike.
In Eating Out, Langley encouraged the campers to make healthier choices when eating out. She provided tips from reducing portion and quantity size to watching toppings on salads. The campers then had the opportunity to assemble and taste Egg Salad in a Bag.
In Breakfast First, the campers learned the importance of starting each day with breakfast. The campers worked together to prepare a breakfast fruit salad.
After each program, Langley provided the campers with a copy of the recipe and a nutrition fact sheet for the parents/guardians.
For more information about the nutrition programs in Livingston Parish, contact Langley at (225) 686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.