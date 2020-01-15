HAMMOND — Sarah and Kevin Maddox Jr., of Loranger, considered themselves well prepared for the arrival of their son expected Jan. 14.
After confirming their suspicions they were having a boy at a “touchdowns or tutus” reveal party around the 20th week of pregnancy last year, preparations went into high gear. Drawing inspiration from Sarah’s upbringing on a dairy farm in Easleyville, west of Kentwood, the nursery was decorated in a “love you ‘til the cows come home” motif.
The couple didn’t have to wait very long for their son’s birth.
At 12:58 a.m. Jan. 1, following 27 hours of labor, Eric James made his arrival, claiming the title of North Oaks Medical Center’s “Baby New Year 2020.”
He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. April Sandifer of Magnolia Obstetrics and Gynecology in Hammond.
The special circumstances surrounding their son’s birth was not lost on the Maddoxes, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary Dec. 1.
“It’s so exciting to have North Oaks’ Baby New Year,” said Sarah Maddox, who is employed by the health system as an outpatient pediatric speech pathologist.
Kevin Maddox shared that it’s also bittersweet in that Eric is the namesake of Sarah’s father, the late Eric Lee, of Kentwood, who lost his yearlong battle with cancer in February. Eric’s middle name honors Kevin’s grandfather, James Bass.
When asked to reflect on their hopes for their son’s future, Kevin Maddox, who is a self-employed diesel technician, pointed to good health and the best of everything in life.
“I hope he grows up to be a good person like I think we are and treats others with respect,” Kevin said.
Gazing at Eric in her arms, Sarah Maddox said, “I hope he finds happiness and success in life.”
Ready to help guide Eric on his life’s journey are siblings Owen Maddox, 8, and Mary-Katherine Maddox, 7. They are joined by grandparents Melissa Lee, of Kentwood; Gwen and Joseph McDaniel, of Clinton; and Paula and Kevin Maddox Sr., of Albany.