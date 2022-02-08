Anti-terrorism training was held Jan. 6 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane, a part of the Essex group.
Fire Controlman 1st Class Orry Coriell, a native of Ponchatoula, practiced detaining tactics during training. O’Kane, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
The Navy works with alliances and partners in the area to be ready to help ensure maritime security and open access to the Indo-Pacific region, a press release said.
The release said the U.S. needs the Navy patrolling because more than 90% of all trade travels by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic is carried through fiber optic cables on the ocean floor.