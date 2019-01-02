LSU announced its December honors lists.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.
Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
Livingston Parish
DEAN'S LIST
College of the Coast & Environment
Roya Seyed Shalchi, Denham Springs.
College of Agriculture
Saige Holland Annison, Denham Springs; Alexis R. Boyd, Denham Springs; Kameryn Ashley Byrd, Denham Springs; Emily A. Heath, Denham Springs; Caitlin Rose Holder, Springfield; Christian J. Mallett, Denham Springs; Megan C. Mincey, Denham Springs; Brittany Ann Morrison, Denham Springs; Brielle Noelle Pourciau, Denham Springs; and Melissa Welch, Denham Springs.
College of Art & Design
Jayley Carryl Clouatre, Denham Springs; Allie-Alexis D. Erwin, Denham Springs; Kristin Alix Fontenot, Denham Springs; Alexis Lynn Lafleur, Walker; Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs; and Victoria E. Wilson, Denham Springs.
College of Engineering
Nathaniel P. Bankston, Holden; Jewel E. Bond, Denham Springs; Cameron G. Crochet, Denham Springs; Lauren Elizabeth Imme, Denham Springs; Christian David Lashover, Walker; Haley M. Newman, Walker; Nicholas Pate, Denham Springs; Kyle Patrick Peters, Denham Springs; and Noah Christian Taylor, Livingston.
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kyle Alain, Denham Springs; Taylor A. Dibble, Walker; Cody Blain Fontenot, Denham Springs; Hannah Kathryn Galbo, Denham Springs; Kelsi Lynn Jones, Denham Springs; Megan Lynn Moody, Denham Springs; Hannah Nancy Rogas, Denham Springs; Cameron Blaire Seals, Denham Springs; Breelyn Elise Thames, Denham Springs; and Stephanie Nicole Verdin, Livingston.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Amber Renee Black, Walker; Claire E. Bowman, Denham Springs; Peyton Burke, Denham Springs; Rebecca Laine Cody, Denham Springs; Megan M. Dupuy, Walker; James William Fontenot, Denham Springs; Hannah Elizabeth Hawkins, Holden; Kayla Ashleigh Higgins, Denham Springs; Krystian Mary Kreamer, Denham Springs; Koty Robert Lambert, Denham Springs; Rebecca D. Morris, Denham Springs; Brennan B. Poole, Denham Springs; Chiara Elisa Ritchie-Williams; Elyse L. Shires, Denham Springs; Michael N. Starkey II, Denham Springs; Jaden Alexandra Walker, Walker; and Shelby Lynn Zganjar, Denham Springs.
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan Zane Archer, Walker; Gabrielle Marie Eaves, Denham Springs; and Colton P. Johnson, Denham Springs.
College of Science
Lena B. Byers, Denham Springs; Daniel Loper, Denham Springs; William S. Smith, Denham Springs; and Zachary Austin Smith, Denham Springs.
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Laura Elizabeth Coniglio, Walker; Rileigh Kate Fontenot, Denham Springs; Patrick B. Hardy, Denham Springs; Kenya Mone't James, Denham Springs; Jacob J. Larroquette, Denham Springs; Caleb Murphy, Denham Springs; Hayden Anthony Murphy, Denham Springs; and Sydney Alexis Roberts, Denham Springs.
Manship School of Mass Communication
Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs; Jasmine Edmonson, Denham Springs; William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs; Mallory D. Laborde, Denham Springs; and Susan Katheryn Lynch, Denham Springs.
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Madison C. Bowman, Denham Springs; Triston Everett Brown, Walker; Alexis P. Larimore, Denham Springs; Jordan A. Lemon, Walker; Brooklyn L. Rauls, Denham Springs; Yen T. Truong, Denham Springs; and Corey Wine, Denham Springs.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Kennedy R. Alphonso, Denham Springs; Julia Elaine Aucoin, Livingston; Riley H Bell-Silessi, Denham Springs; Julia Taylor Browning, Denham Springs; Matthew David Burton, Albany; Isabella Marie Canova, Walker; Nathalie Dante, Denham Springs; Caleb Scott Derrickson, Livingston; Jaslyn Eleah Evans, Denham Springs; Joshua A. Fisher, Maurepas; Thomas S. Fuentes, Denham Springs; Brianna McKay Gauthier, Denham Springs; Ashley R. Hanna, Denham Springs; Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs; Jordan Clark Holloway, Denham Springs; Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs; Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs; Layton Thomas Knight, Denham Springs; Haley A. Koch, Springfield; Akua Lulani Lewis, Denham Springs; Emily Elizabeth Maranto, Denham Springs; Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs; Eugene B. Nardo, Denham Springs; Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs; Justin Michael Peters, Denham Springs; Joshua Louis Siegel, Denham Springs; Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs; Trace Alexander Smith, Denham Springs; Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs; Kyle T. Territo, Denham Springs; Baylee Vaughn, Walker; and Jaidyn F. Weaver, Denham Springs.
PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL
College of Agriculture
Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs.
College of Engineering
John R. Vaughn, Denham Springs.
College of Human Sciences & Education
Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs; Keenan James Buie, Denham Springs; Kamryn Alise King, Denham Springs; Emilie Gayle Robillard, Walker; and Logan C. Townsend-Eblen, Denham Springs.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Lilly Nichole Cambre, Denham Springs; Kristen Michelle Chedville, Denham Springs; Eric Steven Forbes, Holden; Hannah Elizabeth Greer, Denham Springs; Matthew Liptak, Walker; and Courtney Diane Waters, Denham Springs.
College of Science
Layne Allen Landry Walker; Hannah Fay Meadors, Denham Springs; Taylor A. Prudhomme, Springfield; and Alejandra Sauhing, Denham Springs.
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Laura A. Staub, Denham Springs.
Manship School of Mass Communication
Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker; and Kaleigh A Sullivan, Holden.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Aimee M. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Karli Christine Carpenter, Denham Springs; Rylee C. Lanoux, Denham Springs; and Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs.
Tangipahoa Parish
DEAN'S LIST
College of Agriculture
Olivia I. Broussard, Ponchatoula; and Cassie L. Faunce, Loranger.
College of Art & Design
Natalie Lynn Clark, Ponchatoula.
College of Engineering
Parker S. Amar, Hammond; James Chi, Hammond; Bryce Ferrara, Tickfaw; and Zachary J. Powell, Hammond.
College of Human Sciences & Education
Grace Elisabeth Amar, Hammond; Jamyla Danay Dawson, Amite; Aaron V. Flores, Hammond; Lindsey Hill, Hammond; and Kaleigh Marie McKean, Amite.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
John M Blackwell III, Kentwood; Jacob C Drummond, Hammond; Griffin Eisley Hillis, Hammond; Thomas J Hood III, Amite; and Seishin Wind LeBlanc, Hammond.
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Daniel Alexander Loving, Hammond.
College of Science
Jacob Spencer Gray, Amite.
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Cara Lyn Anderson, Hammond; Miya Vashawn Colbert, Hammond; Skylar Compton, Ponchatoula; Kyle Patrick Eleser, Hammond; Connor Christian Scott, Hammond; and Parker D. Vaughan, Hammond.
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Hannah Nicole Hernandez, Ponchatoula; Erica Nicole Moreno, Ponchatoula; and Shelby Kate Wainwright, Hammond.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Londyn Ashley Daniel, Hammond; Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond; Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula; Lisa Marie Mancil, Hammond; Rachel Lauren Moreno, Ponchatoula; Tyler Daniel Pierce, Hammond; Rachel Margaret Pistorius, Hammond; Eden Holly Richardson; and Avry Joseph Townsend, Hammond.
PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL
College of Engineering
Jacob S. Pardue, Ponchatoula; and Parth S. Patel, Ponchatoula.
College of Human Sciences & Education
Codi Settoon, Ponchatoula.
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Seth C. Guerra, Tickfaw.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Laura Kelsey Capadona, Ponchatoula; William Carey Daley, Amite; Abby Lynn Leblanc, Hammond; Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond; Husnan Ikbol Qasim, Hammond; Juan E. Rojas-Gonzalez, Hammond; and Alexandre Theriot IV Hammond.