An unidentified man was found dead along the side of Hood Road in Denham Springs early Friday, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Ard said in his agency is investigating the case as a homicide, due to "evidence recovered at the scene." He said the sheriff's office is waiting on a cause of death determination from the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.
Ard said the man is Hispanic and from 30 to 40 years old.
The body was reported to the sheriff's office by a citizen driving along Hood Road south of Walker around 7 a.m. Deputies found the body near the intersection of a hunting club road.
"We believe he’d been deceased at least 8 hours at the time of discovery," Ard said.
Lori Steele, a spokeswoman for the sheriff, said the body was found about 3.2 miles east of Walker South Road. The body was found on the same road where the body of Michael Neufeld was found dismembered last month. Steele said the two cases are not related.
This investigation is ongoing.