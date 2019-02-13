Teens and young people dressed in formal gowns and tuxedos walked the red carpet as they entered The Night to Shine prom dance in Gonzales.
Teens and young women wore tiaras, and young men sported crowns. They had corsages and boutonnieres. It was a prom for many who may have never attended a prom. Many attending were students from Live Oak High School.
Dance is dedicated to giving the full prom experience to people with special needs.
The Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine celebrated its fifth anniversary Friday. On one night, 655 churches from around the world came together to host Night to Shine for approximately 100,000 honored guests through the support of 200,000 volunteers.