Maurepas High School presented its homecoming court and crowned queens Nov. 16 at the school gym.

Crowned as queens were Mylee Miles and Sophie Rodriguez, elementary; Mia Reeves, middle school queen; and Keegan Marchand, high school queen.

Navaeh Stewart was named high school princess and Kirsten Rink, dutchess.

The homecoming court included:

Division I, Prekindergarten — Fourth Grade

Prekindergarten: Giovanni Pisciotta and Evelin Arellanes

Kindergarten: Ayden Miller and Mylee Miles

First grade: Boston Easley and Presley Stewart

Second grade: River Brogan and Sophie Rodriguez

Third grade:  Eli Miller and Elliette Cornett

Fourth grade: Brodie Cohen and Olivia Fleinken

Division II, Fifth — Eighth Grade

Fifth grade: Jonah Miller and Kamile Thacker

Sixth grade: Matthew Pickrell and Mia Reeves

Seventh grade: Prestin Vicknair and Jaci Williams

Eighth grade: Brian Smith and Laney Gunter

Jr. Beta: Dillon Forbes and Natalee Janis

Jr. Ball: Jordan LeBlanc and Brannon Harden

Division III, High School

Ninth grade: Alyssa West

10th grade: Samantha Nicolitz

11th grade: Navaeh Stewart

FCS: Emma Gautreau

12th grade: Kirsten Rink

Beta Club: Keegan Marchand

4-H: Ava Borskey

FFA: Mckenna Lessard

Library: Lainey Balfantz

Cheer: Sierra Prejean

Basketball: Kaylyn Vicknair

Future Medical Professionals Club: Morgan LeBlanc

