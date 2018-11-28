Maurepas High School presented its homecoming court and crowned queens Nov. 16 at the school gym.
Crowned as queens were Mylee Miles and Sophie Rodriguez, elementary; Mia Reeves, middle school queen; and Keegan Marchand, high school queen.
Navaeh Stewart was named high school princess and Kirsten Rink, dutchess.
The homecoming court included:
Division I, Prekindergarten — Fourth Grade
Prekindergarten: Giovanni Pisciotta and Evelin Arellanes
Kindergarten: Ayden Miller and Mylee Miles
First grade: Boston Easley and Presley Stewart
Second grade: River Brogan and Sophie Rodriguez
Third grade: Eli Miller and Elliette Cornett
Fourth grade: Brodie Cohen and Olivia Fleinken
Division II, Fifth — Eighth Grade
Fifth grade: Jonah Miller and Kamile Thacker
Sixth grade: Matthew Pickrell and Mia Reeves
Seventh grade: Prestin Vicknair and Jaci Williams
Eighth grade: Brian Smith and Laney Gunter
Jr. Beta: Dillon Forbes and Natalee Janis
Jr. Ball: Jordan LeBlanc and Brannon Harden
Division III, High School
Ninth grade: Alyssa West
10th grade: Samantha Nicolitz
11th grade: Navaeh Stewart
FCS: Emma Gautreau
12th grade: Kirsten Rink
Beta Club: Keegan Marchand
4-H: Ava Borskey
FFA: Mckenna Lessard
Library: Lainey Balfantz
Cheer: Sierra Prejean
Basketball: Kaylyn Vicknair
Future Medical Professionals Club: Morgan LeBlanc