On July 8, the Livingston location of Regymen Fitness held a ribbon cutting and grand opening in collaboration with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
The center is in Juban Square on Juban Road.
Over 100 people, including new clients, current club members, chamber and elected officials, were in attendance to commensurate the event.
Customers were lined out the door with a last chance to sign up at founders’ rates. The location has a multiplatform fitness studio concept developed from decades of fitness industry experience.
The grand opening kicked off with words from co-founder Troy Archer and location director Jessica Rowan. Trainers answered questions and showed clients around the workout area and other fitness offerings.