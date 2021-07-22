A Denham Springs woman died in a crash in Killian, according to officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened Sunday when two cars were traveling in opposite directions on Killian Bridge and one crossed the center line, officials said.
Brittany Costello, 34, was killed in the crash. The other driver is hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.
The Killian Police Department responded to the scene and asked that LPSO conduct the investigation, which remains open.