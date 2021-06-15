Dave Cole AR Points.jpg

David Cole, of Northside Elementary, exceeded his Accelerated Reader goal, setting a record for Accelerated Reader points in one school year for any student at Northside Elementary.

 Provided photo by Kathie Geerken

David Cole, of Northside Elementary in Denham Springs, exceeded his Accelerated Reader goal, scoring 701.9 points.

He set a record for Accelerated Reader points in one school year for any student at Northside Elementary.

