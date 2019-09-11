From left, front row, Isabella Smith, Jackson Fortenberry, Olivia Ruiz and Alex Larson; and back row, Noah Dugas, OPTIONS board member Shannon Dutruch, Caroline Dutruch and OPTIONS Development Director Jaclyn Rice shine in purple as Holy Ghost Catholic School chose OPTIONS as the organization for its August stewardship emphasis. OPTIONS is a local, nonprofit agency established in 1973 by parents looking for community based services for their child with disabilities. With any monetary donation, students got to wear purple with their jeans Aug. 30. Students collected over $1,300.