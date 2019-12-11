North Live Oaks first graders learn fire safety Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 11, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Easton Walock and Lea Duncan, North Live Oaks Elementary classmates, learn how to safely leave a burning house. Provided photo Aaron Tuberville and his North Live Oaks Elementary classmates learn how to exit a burning building. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save First grade students learned the importance of fire safety during the month of October inside and out of the classroom. Fire District 4 came to North Live Oaks and showed the children how to get out of a burning house safely. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email