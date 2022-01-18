Authorities are investigating after someone robbed a Watson Dollar Tree at gunpoint last week.
The incident took place Friday just before 8 p.m. at the Dollar Tree on LA Hwy 16, according to a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect demanded cash from the register while holding a handgun.
Authorities are searching for someone about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and a slight limp. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, camouflaged cargo pants, red shoes and a white mask, the spokesperson said.
The person drove away in a compact SUV.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.