Woodland Park Magnet School students, including, from left, Aiden Ledesma, Isabel Mazzella, Jasie Norman, Mackenzie Norman, Dylan Oehler, and Mykaela Swington, sing and dance for their parents and friends in the annual Christmas program.
From left, Dariele Harris, Eddie Byrd, and Brandy Banks, take part in the Woodland Park Magnet School Christmas show.
Singing and dancing in the Christmas show, from left, are Jayce White, Nivre Bridgewater, Devonte Neal, and Zyrius Henry.
Woodland Park Magnet School students, from left, Leilani Dotson, Taliegh Travis, Elisia Johnson and Zayde’N Finley, perform in the Christmas show.
Woodland Park Magnet School students, from left, Cor’yiah Hutchinson, Donald Grant and Dallas Hemphill, sing and dance for the Christmas show audience.
Woodland Park Magnet School students, including Prince Jackson, center, sing and dance for their parents and friends.