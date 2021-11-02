State Police are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Tangipahoa Parish.
The accident took place Oct. 27 just after 8 p.m. on U.S. Hwy 51 near LA Hwy 40 in Independence, according to Trooper William Huggins.
A pedestrian was walking on the southbound side of Hwy 51 when the front of a vehicle hit her, he said. The suspect drove away after the incident.
Troopers believe the vehicle is white and will have damage to the right front headlight, based on evidence found at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250.