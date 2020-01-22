Holy Ghost Catholic School announced its students and teacher of the year at a recent morning assembly.
Jennifer Owens was selected by her peers to represent the school as Teacher of the Year. With 28 years of experience, Mrs. Jenn, as she is known, teaches kindergarten. She is a faithful servant who inspires her coworkers and students every day as she lives the school's motto, "Loving, Learning, and Living in Christ," a news release said.
Sisters Reese and Riley Fitzhugh were named Students of the Year. It's the first time siblings have represented the school for the honor. Both are 4.0 students and are the daughters of Malcolm and Leah Fitzhugh. Selected through a process of a written essay and interview, both students will represent the school well.
Reese, eighth grade Student of the Year, is a member of the school's volleyball and soccer teams and is the president of the National Junior Honor Society. Riley, fifth grade Student of the Year, is a member of the school's volleyball and basketball teams, as well as a member of the 4-H club and is an altar server.