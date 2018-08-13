The body found off Hood Road in Livingston Parish early Friday morning has been identified as a missing Texas man.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Monday that the man, Fermin Pecina, 38, died of a single gunshot wound.

Ard said Pecina had been staying in the Baton Rouge area for the past few weeks.

Pecina's family reported him missing recently to the Baton Rouge Police Department on Aug. 11, according to Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Spokeswoman Lori Steele said Pecina is from Corpus Christi.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Steele said suicide has been ruled out, "based on the evidence."

Ard said Friday that the man was found around 7 a.m. after a driver spotted the body along Hood Road. Steele said the body was located 3.2 miles east of Walker Road South.

The sheriff said investigators believe the man was dead at least 8 hours before he was found. He said family helped identify the body.

Steele would not comment on what Pecina was doing in Louisiana or whether there are any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

