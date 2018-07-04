Livingston Parish students took to the skies at summer drone camps held at Walker High School.
A beginner’s camp June 11-13 for grades four to eight and an advanced camp June 18-20 for older students were led by instructor Steve Johnson.
“We offered the two levels to access a wide age group of students and to address the various experience levels,” Johnson said. “This allowed us to introduce the technology to those wanting to get started, and to go more in depth with use of the drone with the more experienced group.”
Students learned about drone and robot technology, flight, movement, film, photography, mechanics and virtual reality. The students learned to operate drones in a safe, ethical manner, examining laws and regulations surrounding drones, business and engineering applications and data collection.
Younger students learned flying basics, elements of a drone and received beginner drone kits for assembly.
“We reviewed the obvious rules as they relate to drone operations, and then we put them through drone yoga exercises, called ‘Droga.’ They learned about pitch, yaw and roll, as well as how to throttle up and down,” Johnson said.
The older students worked with Alvarez Construction contractors developing a residential subdivision between Walker and Denham Springs.
“Our more advanced students reviewed the safety rules, examined the job site, then used a commercial drone to take approximately 10 to 12 minutes of video of the development, which was then uploaded into an Adobe Premier Pro software program to be edited into a marketing video,” Johnson said. Alvarez Construction judged the videos at the camp’s conclusion.
Drones can provide valuable service to industries including real estate, insurance, construction utilities, agriculture, marketing, journalism and more, Johnson said. Drones often can collect better data in a faster, cheaper and safer manner.
“The possibilities for our students are limitless,” Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre said. “As more students engage in the technology and use their creativity to think out of the box, we’re going to see a wide range of uses for drones that were never before imagined. It’s an exciting field and we want our students to be at the forefront.”
Walker High offers a drone certification program that prepares students to earn a Federal Aviation Administration Pilot’s 107 license, allowing them to fly drones commercially and professionally. The school will designate a campus building to the program for the 2018-19 school year, St. Pierre said, and add drone repair, maintenance and design. The school is Louisiana’s only school to offer a drone program.
Johnson plans to add more sessions and a greater variety of subject matter to next summer’s drone camps.