THURSDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Growing Tomatoes & Watermelons: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Yarn Art: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Mardi Gras Mambo King Cake Dash: 8:30 a.m., Kidz Korner Playland, 979 Government St., Denham Springs. Earn a king cake with a family fun run, kids king cake dash, and games. Sample different flavors of king cakes from Oak Point Fresh Market.
Free Practice ACT by Princeton Review: 9 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Pony Tails: 10:30 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Krewe of Denham Springs Parade: 3 p.m. The route will start at Denham Springs High School and continue straight down Range Avenue to Veterans Avenue.
Bonfire Party: 7 p.m., Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston. The bonfires will be professionally made, and there will be live music from Chase Tyler, Parish County Line, The Chris Leblanc Band and Downfall. There will also be a fireworks show as well as food and alcohol vendors. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate, and there are VIP packages available. You can purchase tickets at Laguna Beach Daiquiris and Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill. For more information, visit www.jarreauentertainment.com or call 225-333-8305.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Intermediate Excel: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting, and computing data.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Mardi Gras Bead Art: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads.
TweenWizard Tournament: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Learn to Play Magic — The Gathering: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
FEB. 28
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Teen Reads — Alice's Adventures: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
LPL Improv Group: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Come join us for some acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth.