Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community’s Sunshine Ladies held a spook-tacular Halloween Bingo at Hammond Nursing Home on Oct. 21.
Each resident received a goodie bag, snacks and various bingo prizes.
Anita Murray, Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea, Ginny Shartle, and Gayle Riche dressed up in Halloween outfits.
Hosting bingo for residents is one of the Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community’s projects.
Once a month, Sunshine Ladies go to Hammond Nursing Home, while Wednesday Volunteers go to Belle Maison.
In addition to providing bingo prizes and snacks to the residents, the groups provide special items, gifts and decorations for holidays for the residents.