A Roseland man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly beating a woman and pouring acid on her face, authorities said.
James Ballard Jr., 35, is accused of pouring acid and Clorox toilet bleach on his partner's face Wednesday, as well as beating her and puncturing her lung, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies arrested him at his residence after obtaining a search warrant.
Ballard was booked with attempted second-degree murder, second-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery and false imprisonment, along with several counts of violating a protective order and failing to appear in court.